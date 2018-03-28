2018 NFL free agency: Key offseason signings for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the key signings made by each NFL team during the 2018 free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.

Arizona Cardinals

Sam Bradford, QB: Signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals that includes a $10 million signing bonus, $5 million base salary and $5 million in per-game active bonuses for 2018, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mike Glennon, QB: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Justin Pugh, OL: signed a five-year deal worth just over $45 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.

Andre Smith, T: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Atlanta Falcons

Justin Bethel, CB: Contract details unavailable.

Brandon Fusco, G: Signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract, according to Rapoport.

Derrick Shelby, DE: Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year, $3.25 million deal (with $2 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Baltimore Ravens

John Brown, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract that includes an additional $1.5 million in incentives, according to Over the Cap.

Michael Crabtree, WR: Signed a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28.5 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Brent Urban, DE: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.35 million, Rapoport reports.

Buffalo Bills

Chris Ivory, RB: Signed a two-year contract, Rapoport reports.

Star Lotulelei, DT: Signed a five-year, $50 million deal that includes $18.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $25 million in total guarantees, according to Garafolo and Pelissero.

AJ McCarron, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Kyle Williams, DT: Re-signed on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Trent Murphy, Edge: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract that could reach a max value of $30 million, per Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers

Julius Peppers, DE: Re-signed on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Dontari Poe, DT: Signed a three-year deal worth between $9 million and $10 million, Rapoport reports.

Chicago Bears

Prince Amukamara, CB: Signed a three-year, $27 million deal, Garafolo reports.

Chase Daniel, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million that includes $7 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Kyle Fuller, CB: Bears matched the Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, signing the cornerback to a four-year, $56 million deal that includes $18 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.

Taylor Gabriel, WR: Signed a four-year deal that includes $14 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28 million, per "Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager and Rapoport.

Allen Robinson, WR: Signed a three-year, $42 million contract that includes about $25 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Trey Burton, TE: Signed a four-year, $32 million deal, Garafolo and Rapoport report.

Cincinnati Bengals

Matt Barkley, QB: Signed a two-year, $3.35 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

Tyler Eifert, TE: Re-signed on a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, Pelissero reports.

Preston Brown, LB: Signed a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Cleveland Browns

T.J. Carrie, CB: Signed a four-year, $31 million contract that includes $15.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.

Darren Fells, TE: Signed a three-year, $12 million deal, per Garafolo.

E.J. Gaines, CB: Contract details unavailable.

Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $15 million, according to Rapoport.

Chris Hubbard, T: Signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Donald Stephenson, T: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, per Over the Cap.

Dallas Cowboys

Cameron Fleming, T: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, per Rapoport.

Allen Hurns, WR: Signed a two-year contract worth up to $12 million, Rapoport reports.

Denver Broncos

Todd Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Case Keenum, QB: Signed a two-year, $36 million contract that includes $25 million fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Detroit Lions

LeGarrette Blount, RB: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract that has an additional $2.5 million in incentives, according to Pelissero.

Devon Kennard, LB: Signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract, per Over the Cap.

Tavon Wilson, S: Re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Sylvester Williams, LB: Signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract, per Pelissero.

Green Bay Packers

Jimmy Graham, TE: Signed a three-year, $30 milion contract that includes $22 million in the first two years, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DE: Signed a one-year, $5 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Tramon Williams, CB: Signed a two-year contract worth roughly $10 million, according to Rapoport.

Houston Texans

Aaron Colvin, CB: Signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Texans that includes $18 million in guarantees, Rapoport and Garafolo report.

Zach Fulton, OL: Signed a four-year, $28 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Jonathon Joseph, CB: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Senio Kelemete, G: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Tyrann Mathieu, S: Signed a one-year, $7 million contract, Pelissero reports.

Indianapolis Colts

Denico Autry, DE: Signed a three-year, $17.8 million deal that includes $6.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Eric Ebron, TE: Signed a two-year contract that maxes out at $15 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Ryan Grant, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Jack Mewhort, OL: Re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $1.5 million deal that has another $1.5 million in incentives, Garafolo reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars

D.J. Hayden, CB: Signed a three-year, $19 million that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Marqise Lee, WR: Re-signed on a four-year deal worth up to $38 million with $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Donte Moncrief, WR: Signed a one-year, $9.6 million contract that has an additional $2 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

Andrew Norwell, G: Signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract, with $30 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Niles Paul, TE: Contract details unavailable.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that maxes out at $11 million, Rapoport reports.

Kansas City Chiefs

Duston Colquitt, P: Signed a three-year, $7.5 million that includes $2.965 million in full guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Chad Henne, QB: Signed a two-year deal, per Garafolo.

Anthony Hitchens, LB: Signed a five-year, $45 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and $21.29 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Sammy Watkins, WR: Signed a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.

Los Angeles Chargers

Virgil Green: Signed a three-year, $8.6 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus, per Over the Cap.

Mike Pouncey, C: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Los Angeles Rams

Dominique Easley, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.85 million with incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB: Re-signed on a three-year deal, the team announced.

Sam Shields, CB: Signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million, Rapoport reports.

Ndamukong Suh, DT: Agreed to a one year, $14 million contract, per Rapoport.

John Sullivan, C: Signed a two-year contract with a max value of $15 million, Pelissero reports.

Miami Dolphins

Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Dan Hellie and Schrager.

Frank Gore, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.105 million deal, per Pelissero.

William Hayes, DE: Re-signed on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Brock Osweiler, QB: Signed a one-year, $880,000 contract that includes $720,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Josh Sitton, G: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Dolphins, Rapoport reports.

Albert Wilson, WR: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal, according to Rapoport.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins, QB: Signed a three-year, $84 million deal that is fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Sheldon Richardson, DT: Signed a one-year, $8 million contract that has an additional $3 million more in incentives, Pelissero and Rapoport report.

New England Patriots

Rex Burkhead, RB: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract that includes $5.5 million fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

Adrian Clayborn, DE: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Jeremy Hill, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

Matthew Slater, WR: Re-signed on a two-year contract, per Garafolo.

LaAdrian Waddle, T: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, QB: Re-signed on a two-year, $50 million deal, per NFL Network's Jane Slater and Rapoport.

Kurt Coleman, S: Signed a three-year, $16.35 million deal that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, according to Over the Cap.

Demario Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Alex Okafor, Edge: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to Rapoport.

Patrick Robinson, CB: Signed a four-year, $20 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.

New York Giants

Cody Latimer, WR: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

Kareem Martin, DE: Signed a three-year, $15 million that includes $7.25 million in full guarantees, per Over the Cap.

Patrick Omameh, G: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal that includes $5.5 million in guarantees, according to Over the Cap.

Nate Solder, T: Signed a four-year, $62 million deal that includes $35 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Jonathan Stewart, RB: Signed a two-year, $6.9 million deal that maxes out at $8.4 million, according to Rapoport.

New York Jets

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, Rapoport reports.

Terrence Brooks, S: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Josh McCown, QB: Re-signed on a one-year, $10 million deal, Garafolo reports.

Morris Claiborne, CB: Re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Isaiah Crowell, RB: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The deal could potentially be a one-year, $4 million deal, and it carries a $2 million injury gurantee that becomes fully guaranteed next March.

Trumaine Johnson, CB: Signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Terrelle Pryor, WR: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

Cairo Santos, K: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Avery Williamson, LB: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Oakland Raiders

Breno Giacomini, OL: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Raiders announced.

Marcus Gilchrist, S: Signed a one-year deal worth $4 million ($5 million with incentives), Pelissero reports.

EJ Manuel, QB: Re-signed with Oakland, Rapoport reports.

Doug Martin, RB: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.

Rashaan Melvin, CB: Signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Jordy Nelson, WR: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network's James Jones reported.

Reggie Nelson, S: Re-signed with Oakland on a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.

Tahir Whitehead, LB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $6 million per season, Rapoport reports.

Philadelphia Eagles

Nigel Bradham, LB: Re-signed with the Eagles on a five-year, $40 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Corey Nelson, LB: Signed a one year, $2.25 million contract, Garafolo reports.

Haloti Ngata, DT: Signed a one-year deal that has a max value of $3 million, Garafolo and Pelissero report.

Mike Wallace, WR: Signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives, the Eagles announced.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jon Bostic, LB: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Morgan Burnett, S: Signed a three-year contract that will pay him close to $14.5 million, NFL Network's James Jones and Rapoport report.

San Francisco 49ers

Jerick McKinnon, RB: Signed a four-year, $30 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Weston Richburg, C: Signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal that has $28.5 million in guarantees ($16.5 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Richard Sherman, CB: Signed a three-year, $39 million deal, Rapoport reports.

Seattle Seahawks

Jaron Brown, WR: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Ed Dickson, TE: Signed a three-year, $10.7 million deal, according to Over the Cap.

D.J. Fluker, OL: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.

Tom Johnson, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, Pelissero reports.

Barkevious Mingo, edge: Signed a two-year deal worth $6.8 million with incentives that could push the total value north of $10 million, Rapoport and Pelissero report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Beau Allen, DT: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal with a chance to make $16.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Chandler Catanzaro, K: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.75 million guaranteed), Garafolo reports.

Vinny Curry, DL: Signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers that includes a $23 million base salary, $11 million in guarantees and a max value of $27 million, per Rapoport.

Brent Grimes, CB: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million contract, Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver report.

Ryan Jensen, OL: Signed a four-year, $42 million deal ($22 million guaranteed), Pelissero reports.

Evan Smith, OL: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a a two-year, $6 million contract ($1 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Mitch Unrein, DL: Signed a three-year $10.5 million deal ($4 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.

Tennessee Titans

Malcolm Butler, CB: Signed a five-year contract worth more than $61 million that includes more than $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

DaQuan Jones, DL: Re-signed with the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Josh Kline, G: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract extension with the Titans that could reach a max value of $27 million and includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Dion Lewis, RB: Signed a four-year deal worth $20 million, plus $3 million more in incentives, Rapoport and Garafolo report.

Washington Redskins

Zach Brown, LB: Re-signed with the Redskins on a three-year deal with a max value of $24 million, Rapoport reports.

Pernell McPhee, edge: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Redskins announced.

Paul Richardson, WR: Signed a five-year, $40 million deal with $20 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.

Orlando Scandrick, CB: Signed a two-year deal worth a max of $10 million, Rapoport reports.