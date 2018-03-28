2018 NFL free agency: Key offseason signings for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the key signings made by each NFL team during the 2018 free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.
Arizona Cardinals
Sam Bradford, QB: Signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Cardinals that includes a $10 million signing bonus, $5 million base salary and $5 million in per-game active bonuses for 2018, according to NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Mike Glennon, QB: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Justin Pugh, OL: signed a five-year deal worth just over $45 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Rapoport.
Andre Smith, T: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Atlanta Falcons
Justin Bethel, CB: Contract details unavailable.
Brandon Fusco, G: Signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract, according to Rapoport.
Derrick Shelby, DE: Re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year, $3.25 million deal (with $2 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.
Baltimore Ravens
John Brown, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract that includes an additional $1.5 million in incentives, according to Over the Cap.
Michael Crabtree, WR: Signed a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28.5 million, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Brent Urban, DE: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.35 million, Rapoport reports.
Buffalo Bills
Chris Ivory, RB: Signed a two-year contract, Rapoport reports.
Star Lotulelei, DT: Signed a five-year, $50 million deal that includes $18.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $25 million in total guarantees, according to Garafolo and Pelissero.
AJ McCarron, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Kyle Williams, DT: Re-signed on a one-year, $6 million deal, according to Rapoport.
Trent Murphy, Edge: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract that could reach a max value of $30 million, per Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers, DE: Re-signed on a one-year deal, the team announced.
Dontari Poe, DT: Signed a three-year deal worth between $9 million and $10 million, Rapoport reports.
Chicago Bears
Prince Amukamara, CB: Signed a three-year, $27 million deal, Garafolo reports.
Chase Daniel, QB: Signed a two-year, $10 million that includes $7 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
Kyle Fuller, CB: Bears matched the Packers' offer sheet for Fuller, signing the cornerback to a four-year, $56 million deal that includes $18 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.
Taylor Gabriel, WR: Signed a four-year deal that includes $14 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28 million, per "Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager and Rapoport.
Allen Robinson, WR: Signed a three-year, $42 million contract that includes about $25 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Trey Burton, TE: Signed a four-year, $32 million deal, Garafolo and Rapoport report.
Cincinnati Bengals
Matt Barkley, QB: Signed a two-year, $3.35 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.
Tyler Eifert, TE: Re-signed on a one-year deal with a max value of $8 million, Pelissero reports.
Preston Brown, LB: Signed a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
Cleveland Browns
T.J. Carrie, CB: Signed a four-year, $31 million contract that includes $15.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports.
Darren Fells, TE: Signed a three-year, $12 million deal, per Garafolo.
E.J. Gaines, CB: Contract details unavailable.
Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $15 million, according to Rapoport.
Chris Hubbard, T: Signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Donald Stephenson, T: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, per Over the Cap.
Dallas Cowboys
Cameron Fleming, T: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, per Rapoport.
Allen Hurns, WR: Signed a two-year contract worth up to $12 million, Rapoport reports.
Denver Broncos
Todd Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Case Keenum, QB: Signed a two-year, $36 million contract that includes $25 million fully guaranteed, per Over the Cap.
Detroit Lions
LeGarrette Blount, RB: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract that has an additional $2.5 million in incentives, according to Pelissero.
Devon Kennard, LB: Signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract, per Over the Cap.
Tavon Wilson, S: Re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal, according to Rapoport.
Sylvester Williams, LB: Signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract, per Pelissero.
Green Bay Packers
Jimmy Graham, TE: Signed a three-year, $30 milion contract that includes $22 million in the first two years, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Muhammad Wilkerson, DE: Signed a one-year, $5 million deal that has an additional $3 million in incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.
Tramon Williams, CB: Signed a two-year contract worth roughly $10 million, according to Rapoport.
Houston Texans
Aaron Colvin, CB: Signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Texans that includes $18 million in guarantees, Rapoport and Garafolo report.
Zach Fulton, OL: Signed a four-year, $28 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.
Jonathon Joseph, CB: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.
Senio Kelemete, G: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Tyrann Mathieu, S: Signed a one-year, $7 million contract, Pelissero reports.
Indianapolis Colts
Denico Autry, DE: Signed a three-year, $17.8 million deal that includes $6.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.
Eric Ebron, TE: Signed a two-year contract that maxes out at $15 million with incentives, per Rapoport.
Ryan Grant, WR: Signed a one-year, $5 million contract, Rapoport reports.
Jack Mewhort, OL: Re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $1.5 million deal that has another $1.5 million in incentives, Garafolo reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars
D.J. Hayden, CB: Signed a three-year, $19 million that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Marqise Lee, WR: Re-signed on a four-year deal worth up to $38 million with $18 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Donte Moncrief, WR: Signed a one-year, $9.6 million contract that has an additional $2 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.
Andrew Norwell, G: Signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract, with $30 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
Niles Paul, TE: Contract details unavailable.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE: Signed a two-year, $10 million deal that maxes out at $11 million, Rapoport reports.
Kansas City Chiefs
Duston Colquitt, P: Signed a three-year, $7.5 million that includes $2.965 million in full guarantees, according to Over the Cap.
Chad Henne, QB: Signed a two-year deal, per Garafolo.
Anthony Hitchens, LB: Signed a five-year, $45 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and $21.29 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero report.
Sammy Watkins, WR: Signed a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.
Los Angeles Chargers
Virgil Green: Signed a three-year, $8.6 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus, per Over the Cap.
Mike Pouncey, C: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal, Rapoport reports.
Los Angeles Rams
Dominique Easley, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.85 million with incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero report.
Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB: Re-signed on a three-year deal, the team announced.
Sam Shields, CB: Signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million, Rapoport reports.
Ndamukong Suh, DT: Agreed to a one year, $14 million contract, per Rapoport.
John Sullivan, C: Signed a two-year contract with a max value of $15 million, Pelissero reports.
Miami Dolphins
Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $8.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Dan Hellie and Schrager.
Frank Gore, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.105 million deal, per Pelissero.
William Hayes, DE: Re-signed on a one-year contract, the team announced.
Brock Osweiler, QB: Signed a one-year, $880,000 contract that includes $720,000 guaranteed, per Pelissero.
Josh Sitton, G: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Dolphins, Rapoport reports.
Albert Wilson, WR: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal, according to Rapoport.
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins, QB: Signed a three-year, $84 million deal that is fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Sheldon Richardson, DT: Signed a one-year, $8 million contract that has an additional $3 million more in incentives, Pelissero and Rapoport report.
New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead, RB: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract that includes $5.5 million fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.
Adrian Clayborn, DE: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed, per Over the Cap.
Jeremy Hill, RB: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.
Matthew Slater, WR: Re-signed on a two-year contract, per Garafolo.
LaAdrian Waddle, T: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees, QB: Re-signed on a two-year, $50 million deal, per NFL Network's Jane Slater and Rapoport.
Kurt Coleman, S: Signed a three-year, $16.35 million deal that includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, according to Over the Cap.
Demario Davis, LB: Signed a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.
Alex Okafor, Edge: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to Rapoport.
Patrick Robinson, CB: Signed a four-year, $20 million contract with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.
New York Giants
Cody Latimer, WR: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to Over the Cap.
Kareem Martin, DE: Signed a three-year, $15 million that includes $7.25 million in full guarantees, per Over the Cap.
Patrick Omameh, G: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal that includes $5.5 million in guarantees, according to Over the Cap.
Nate Solder, T: Signed a four-year, $62 million deal that includes $35 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Jonathan Stewart, RB: Signed a two-year, $6.9 million deal that maxes out at $8.4 million, according to Rapoport.
New York Jets
Teddy Bridgewater, QB: Signed a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, Rapoport reports.
Terrence Brooks, S: Re-signed on a two-year deal, Rapoport reports.
Josh McCown, QB: Re-signed on a one-year, $10 million deal, Garafolo reports.
Morris Claiborne, CB: Re-signed to a one-year, $7 million deal, Rapoport reports.
Isaiah Crowell, RB: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The deal could potentially be a one-year, $4 million deal, and it carries a $2 million injury gurantee that becomes fully guaranteed next March.
Trumaine Johnson, CB: Signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Terrelle Pryor, WR: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.
Cairo Santos, K: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Avery Williamson, LB: Signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Oakland Raiders
Breno Giacomini, OL: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Raiders announced.
Marcus Gilchrist, S: Signed a one-year deal worth $4 million ($5 million with incentives), Pelissero reports.
EJ Manuel, QB: Re-signed with Oakland, Rapoport reports.
Doug Martin, RB: Signed a one-year deal, per Rapoport.
Rashaan Melvin, CB: Signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal, Rapoport reports.
Jordy Nelson, WR: Signed a two-year, $15 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network's James Jones reported.
Reggie Nelson, S: Re-signed with Oakland on a one-year deal, Rapoport reports.
Tahir Whitehead, LB: Signed a three-year deal worth more than $6 million per season, Rapoport reports.
Philadelphia Eagles
Nigel Bradham, LB: Re-signed with the Eagles on a five-year, $40 million deal, Rapoport reports.
Corey Nelson, LB: Signed a one year, $2.25 million contract, Garafolo reports.
Haloti Ngata, DT: Signed a one-year deal that has a max value of $3 million, Garafolo and Pelissero report.
Mike Wallace, WR: Signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with incentives, the Eagles announced.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jon Bostic, LB: Signed a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Morgan Burnett, S: Signed a three-year contract that will pay him close to $14.5 million, NFL Network's James Jones and Rapoport report.
San Francisco 49ers
Jerick McKinnon, RB: Signed a four-year, $30 million contract, Rapoport reports.
Weston Richburg, C: Signed a five-year, $47.5 million deal that has $28.5 million in guarantees ($16.5 million fully guaranteed), Rapoport reports.
Richard Sherman, CB: Signed a three-year, $39 million deal, Rapoport reports.
Seattle Seahawks
Jaron Brown, WR: Signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Ed Dickson, TE: Signed a three-year, $10.7 million deal, according to Over the Cap.
D.J. Fluker, OL: Signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Over the Cap.
Tom Johnson, DT: Signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, Pelissero reports.
Barkevious Mingo, edge: Signed a two-year deal worth $6.8 million with incentives that could push the total value north of $10 million, Rapoport and Pelissero report.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Beau Allen, DT: Signed a three-year, $15 million deal with a chance to make $16.5 million, Rapoport reports.
Chandler Catanzaro, K: Signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.75 million guaranteed), Garafolo reports.
Vinny Curry, DL: Signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers that includes a $23 million base salary, $11 million in guarantees and a max value of $27 million, per Rapoport.
Brent Grimes, CB: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million contract, Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Silver report.
Ryan Jensen, OL: Signed a four-year, $42 million deal ($22 million guaranteed), Pelissero reports.
Evan Smith, OL: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a a two-year, $6 million contract ($1 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.
Mitch Unrein, DL: Signed a three-year $10.5 million deal ($4 million guaranteed), Rapoport reports.
Tennessee Titans
Malcolm Butler, CB: Signed a five-year contract worth more than $61 million that includes more than $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
DaQuan Jones, DL: Re-signed with the Titans on a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Josh Kline, G: Signed a four-year, $26 million contract extension with the Titans that could reach a max value of $27 million and includes $12 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.
Dion Lewis, RB: Signed a four-year deal worth $20 million, plus $3 million more in incentives, Rapoport and Garafolo report.
Washington Redskins
Zach Brown, LB: Re-signed with the Redskins on a three-year deal with a max value of $24 million, Rapoport reports.
Pernell McPhee, edge: Signed an undisclosed contract, the Redskins announced.
Paul Richardson, WR: Signed a five-year, $40 million deal with $20 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.
Orlando Scandrick, CB: Signed a two-year deal worth a max of $10 million, Rapoport reports.