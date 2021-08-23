'Top 100 players of 2021': Jaire Alexander among five biggest snubs from top 10

Cynthia, did you know that analytics-folk are not supposed to find value in running backs? I'm not witty so I'll just say that this is how the model worked for the parameters I set, and the Browns, a team well-known for their analytics proficiency, paid the man so I feel like it's legit. With that out of the way, NGS shows that Chubb, who ranks No. 26 in the players' list, earned 327 rush yards over expected in 2020, the second-most in the NFL. His +1.75 RYOE per rush ranked first, as did his +17 rushing first downs over expected. First downs and touchdowns are given a lot of weight in my model. PFF also adds that he was the only player in the league to gain at least 4 yards per rush after contact last season (4.1).