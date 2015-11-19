 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tony Romo returns to Cowboys practice

Published: Nov 19, 2015 at 04:58 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

Tony Romo is back.

The Cowboys quarterback practiced on Thursday for the first time since fracturing his left collarbone in a Week 2 win over the Eagles.

Dallas hasn't won since, leaving the 'Boys buried in the NFC East cellar with an ugly 2-7 record. That mark would mean curtains for most clubs, but Romo insists that Big D still has a shot at winning their up-and-down division.

"I think the guys understand where we're at," Romo said Wednesday to reporters. "I think they also understand that the season is not over. It's far from it. I think right now we just need to understand that we're getting started, and we've got to go do our job and do it to the best of our ability and start getting this thing on the roll."

In his absence, backup passers Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden partnered for a measly six touchdowns against seven picks for a Cowboys offense that has flat-lined over the past two months.

Romo's return represents a massive boost for Dallas, but coach Jason Garrett doesn't want his quarterback feeling like he needs to "save the day," saying: "You're 1/11th of the offense. You're 1/11th of the defense. You're 1/11th of the special teams unit that you're on. Do your job. Know your job."

With remaining games against the Dolphins, Panthers, Redskins, Packers, Jets, Bills and Washington again in the finale, Dallas likely needs to win out and hope for the rest of the division -- led by the 5-5 Giants -- to tumble. Even one more loss would essentially spell the end, with Romo acknowledging that the Cowboys "don't have much wiggle room."

Facing the NFL's fourth-toughest schedule down the stretch, Dallas must also rewrite history: Under the current playoff format launched in 1990, 72 teams have started 2-7. Not one made the playoffs.

It's your move, Tony.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes from Around the NFL: Wedding season isn't just for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift; former Jets LB Anthony Wint off to 6-0 MMA start

It might be the NFL's slower season before training camps commence, but there's still plenty of football happenings on the field, off the field and Around the NFL.

news

Seahawks' Grey Zabel on archrivals: 'I hate the Rams, but I love the Rams because it's mano a mano'

After playing the Rams three times in 2025, Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel has come to appreciate the Rams, but he still loathes them.

news

Tom Brady teases 'at least one match' with WWE, slaps Logan Paul

Tom Brady made news off the football field when he said Thursday he would like to do a WWE match and, on Friday, slapped WWE wrestler Logan Paul, a well-known social media personality.

news

New Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks wants to 'show what I'm worth' after trade, extension

After he was traded to the Eagles from the Packers, Dontayvion Wicks signed an extension with Philadelphia. The wideout wants to prove his worth and show his gratitude for the Eagles banking on him.

news

NFL news roundup: Seahawks place NT Deven Eastern on physically unable to perform list

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles WR Makai Lemon is 'feeling great' ahead of camp, eager to learn from offense's many veterans

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is "feeling great" ahead of training camp after being unable to participate in June's mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury.

news

Rashan Gary hopes to emerge as 'dominant factor' for Cowboys: 'I'm trying to be great'

Following his trade this offseason to the Dallas Cowboys, pass rusher Rashan Gary won't settle for simply contributing to another defense. He wants to dominate for America's Team.

news

Isaiah McDuffie believes Packers have 'everything we need' to make deeper playoff run

Fresh off an extension tying him to the Green Bay Packers through the 2027 season, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has his sights set on cashing in with some team success.

news

Titans to induct Chris Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Jets

Chris Johnson's historic career will be immortalized in Tennessee this season. The Titans announced Friday that the All-Pro running back will be inducted into their Ring of Honor during halftime of Tennessee's Week 1 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers re-sign veteran OL Brady Christensen

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta wants to extend WR Zay Flowers, 'optimistic' deal gets done

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta recently said that the team is "optimistic" about signing wide receiver Zay Flowers to an extension.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-61: Lamar Jackson slides 67 spots; Trevor Lawrence up to No. 62

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!