Tony Romo returns to Cowboys practice

Dallas hasn't won since, leaving the 'Boys buried in the NFC East cellar with an ugly 2-7 record. That mark would mean curtains for most clubs, but Romo insists that Big D still has a shot at winning their up-and-down division.
"I think the guys understand where we're at," Romo said Wednesday to reporters. "I think they also understand that the season is not over. It's far from it. I think right now we just need to understand that we're getting started, and we've got to go do our job and do it to the best of our ability and start getting this thing on the roll."
In his absence, backup passers Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden partnered for a measly six touchdowns against seven picks for a Cowboys offense that has flat-lined over the past two months.
Romo's return represents a massive boost for Dallas, but coach Jason Garrett doesn't want his quarterback feeling like he needs to "save the day," saying: "You're 1/11th of the offense. You're 1/11th of the defense. You're 1/11th of the special teams unit that you're on. Do your job. Know your job."
With remaining games against the Dolphins, Panthers, Redskins, Packers, Jets, Bills and Washington again in the finale, Dallas likely needs to win out and hope for the rest of the division -- led by the 5-5 Giants -- to tumble. Even one more loss would essentially spell the end, with Romo acknowledging that the Cowboys "don't have much wiggle room."
Facing the NFL's fourth-toughest schedule down the stretch, Dallas must also rewrite history: Under the current playoff format launched in 1990, 72 teams have started 2-7. Not one made the playoffs.
It's your move, Tony.