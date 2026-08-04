Tom Garfinkel steps down as Dolphins president, CEO; Daniel Sillman to oversee football ops

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tom Garfinkel is stepping down as the Miami Dolphins' president and CEO after 13 years, the team announced Tuesday amid a handful of operational changes in the organization.

He will remain part of the organization as vice chairman of the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, as well as managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, but is stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins announced that Daniel Sillman, the son-in-law of owner Stephen Ross, will oversee football operations for the team, with head coach Jeff Hafley, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and executive vice president of football operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him.

Sillman was also named CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment, a new company that will merge Ross' sports holdings -- the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Precision Drive Club -- into one entity. Sillman is the co-founder and executive chairman of the sports and media rights company Relevent.