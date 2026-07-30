Jeff Hafley, Dolphins don't see 2026 season as 'rebuild' year

Over the past few months, Sullivan began a process that has included trading and releasing established cornerpieces with lucrative contracts and bringing in younger players, mostly on one-year deals. The former Green Bay executive is also employing the same philosophy that he has said allowed the Packers to build sustained success over the years: by drafting a developing their own players.

Both Sullivan and Hafley have said it will take time to develop into the perennial winner they're aiming to be, but that doesn't mean they don't believe they can see immediate returns from the current players on their roster.

"Everything we do is going to be about competing to get better throughout the process, and we want to win," Hafley said. "So I just don't think any player or any coach is going to sit here and say 'I'm just going to throw in the towel and just rebuild.' That's probably why no one's hearing that. I think if you had a group of players saying that, then I think we've got the wrong players."

That mindset has trickled down to players.