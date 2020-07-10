Tom Brady, Cam Newton among top QBs to change teams

Newton's signing in New England is so compelling, because of the number of unknowns involved. Can the now-healthy (knock on wood) ex-MVP beat out second-year pro Jarrett Stidham in the battle to replace Tom Brady? Newton's no sure thing to win the job, given Stidham's advantage in playbook knowledge and the fact that the 31-year-old Newton is playing catch-up after missing the team's offseason program. But even if you give Newton the benefit of the doubt and say he'll be on the field in Week 1, there's still the question of what the offensive attack will look like with a QB who is much more mobile than Brady. Beyond that, can Newton stay healthy? Will he mesh, personality-wise, with Bill Belichick and stand up to the pressure that comes with replacing a living legend?





I'm a Cam Newton fan. My history with his family goes back to when I signed his father, Cecil, as a college free agent for the Cowboys in 1983. Which is why I'm hoping and expecting a Comeback Player of the Year-caliber season from the young (in my eyes) quarterback who still calls me Uncle Gil.