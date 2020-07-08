Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 05:25 PM

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Cam Newton has officially become a member of the New England Patriots.

For the first time in his sensational career, Newton is headed for a season to play for a team that's not the Carolina Panthers as he signed his contract Wednesday to officially begin his days as a Patriot, per the league transaction wire. The team subsequently announced the signing with an homage to its new QB by using his trademark font.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in which he can make up to $7.5 million, news that originally came to fruition on June 28.

Since then, Newton arrived in New England for his physical ahead of putting pen to paper to become a Patriot.

Going forward, for all intents and purposes he will compete with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham with many believing the 2015 Most Valuable Player is a shoe-in to cinch the starting job.

New England has won 11 consecutive AFC East championships and gone to the playoffs in just as many straight seasons. Should the Patriots continue their postseason streak, it would fall in line with the five previous franchises who signed former MVP quarterbacks after having made the playoffs and made the playoffs again, per NFL Research.

The hype and hoopla for Newton fitting into his new New England digs began a while ago now, but as of Wednesday, it's official.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

RB Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon. 
NFL action is seen during a kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens in a general stadium view from the upper level at midfield with a fisheye lens before an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Ravens reduce seating capacity for 2020 to less than 14K

A determination on whether fans will be allowed to attend NFL games this year ultimately awaits, and it may vary by stadium. The Ravens on Wednesday became the first team in the league to voluntarily reduce their maximum capacity.
NFL, NFLPA discussing plan for potential player opt-outs in 2020
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing plan for potential player opt-outs in 2020

Among the lingering questions ahead of an unprecedented season in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL and NFLPA are discussing a plan for potential players who want to opt out of this upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs WR Watkins on pay cut: 'How much money do I need?'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins re-signed with the defending Super Bowl champions this past offseason and took a pay cut in the process. In light of Patrick Mahomes' historic contract extension, the wideout explains why he chose to take less. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM wants to see Jadeveon Clowney in person before signing

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Tuesday night that he'd hope to see edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in person before making any move.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement

Knowing Patrick Mahomes is under contract in Kansas City for the next 12 years, 62-year-old Andy Reid isn't even contemplating retiring anytime soon. 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) goes out for a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Not 'comfortable starting back up'

Stefon Diggs expressed concerns about the upcoming season, but the Buffalo Bills wideout insisted he has been training hard to stay ready and prepared.  
No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns
news

No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns.
NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow
news

NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow

NFLPA informed its board of representatives Tuesday that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during 2020 season.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a television interview after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate 'win-win' extension

Kansas City's concept of the expensive long-term deal provides Patrick Mahomes security while giving the team financial flexibility to keep the franchise competitive even with the QB making such a lofty sum.
Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts
news

Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts

The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken to DeSean Jackson about "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" statements the receiver made on Instagram. Jackson issued a pair of apologies on Tuesday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL