Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Cam Newton has officially become a member of the New England Patriots.
For the first time in his sensational career, Newton is headed for a season to play for a team that's not the Carolina Panthers as he signed his contract Wednesday to officially begin his days as a Patriot, per the league transaction wire. The team subsequently announced the signing with an homage to its new QB by using his trademark font.
Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in which he can make up to $7.5 million, news that originally came to fruition on June 28.
Since then, Newton arrived in New England for his physical ahead of putting pen to paper to become a Patriot.
Going forward, for all intents and purposes he will compete with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham with many believing the 2015 Most Valuable Player is a shoe-in to cinch the starting job.
New England has won 11 consecutive AFC East championships and gone to the playoffs in just as many straight seasons. Should the Patriots continue their postseason streak, it would fall in line with the five previous franchises who signed former MVP quarterbacks after having made the playoffs and made the playoffs again, per NFL Research.
The hype and hoopla for Newton fitting into his new New England digs began a while ago now, but as of Wednesday, it's official.