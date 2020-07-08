Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in which he can make up to $7.5 million, news that originally came to fruition on June 28.

Since then, Newton arrived in New England for his physical ahead of putting pen to paper to become a Patriot.

Going forward, for all intents and purposes he will compete with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham with many believing the 2015 Most Valuable Player is a shoe-in to cinch the starting job.

New England has won 11 consecutive AFC East championships and gone to the playoffs in just as many straight seasons. Should the Patriots continue their postseason streak, it would fall in line with the five previous franchises who signed former MVP quarterbacks after having made the playoffs and made the playoffs again, per NFL Research.