Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton's signing with the New England Patriots still isn't as of yet official, but it's getting closer as Newton is in the building, so to speak.

Newton is in New England to complete his physical and thereby finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The Patriots are confident that there will be no issues with the physical, which should take a few days to carry out, Rapoport added.

Newton, whose deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, is predicted to compete with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots starting quarterback job.

A former NFL Most Valuable Player, Newton is set to play for a team other than the Carolina Panthers for the first time in his decorated career and will potentially replace another former MVP, Tom Brady, as the Pats' starting signal-caller.

Having played just 16 games over the last two seasons and only two last year, Newton was released from the Panthers.