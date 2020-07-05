Around the NFL

Sunday, Jul 05, 2020 10:10 AM

History has former MVP Cam Newton, Patriots in playoffs

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

AFC East titles and postseason berths have seemed liked foregone conclusions for the New England Patriots for a very long time.

Upon the exodus of one Tom Brady, that all seemed to come into immediate doubt – never mind that Bill Belichick and a formidable defense remained.

Now, Cam Newton is headed to New England and it might well be that the Patriots making the playoffs are once more a foregone conclusion.

Having signed the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, New England became just the sixth team in NFL history to add a former MVP quarterback to its roster after having made the playoffs the prior season, according to NFL Research. All five of the previous teams made the postseason after bringing in their MVP signal-caller.

Perhaps the Patriots will make it six for six and advance to the playoffs for the 12th consecutive campaign.

Teams to Add Former MVP QB

Who Made Playoffs in Previous Season

(Per NFL Research)

New QBW-L

2020 Patriots Cam Newton ???

2012 Broncos Peyton Manning 13-3

2009 Vikings Brett Favre 12-4

1993 Chiefs Joe Montana 11-5

1980 Oilers Ken Stabler 11-5

1972 Dolphins Earl Morrall 14-0

> All made playoffs (1972 Dolphins won Super Bowl VII)

Need further evidence that the Pats are bound for the playoffs? There remains a Brady effect, as well. Only three teams have ever had to replace a quarterback who won four or more Super Bowl crowns. The Steelers replaced Terry Bradshaw with Mark Malone, the 49ers replaced Joe Montana with Steve Young and the Patriots are poised to replace Brady with Newton. Pittsburgh and San Francisco made the playoffs with their replacements and New England will look to follow suit.

Before Newton, Earl Morrall joined the 1972 Dolphins, Ken Stabler became an Oiler in 1980, Montana joined the Chiefs in 1993, Brett Favre became a Viking in 2009 and Peyton Manning headed west to the 2012 Broncos. All of them former MVPs who joined squads who had reached the postseason the year before and reached it once again the following season.

It's been a tough road as of late for Newton, who hasn't seen the playoffs since 2017 and hasn't won a game since November of 2018. Indeed, Newton is riding an individual eight-game losing streak into New England.

It's a daunting statistic. However, the success and playoff berths had by former MVP QBs with new squads before him bodes well for Newton and New England as it vies for a 12th straight AFC East championship and to maintain its winning ways in the new era minus Brady.

Related Content

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'
news

Ronnie Lott: Kyle Shanahan 'our version of Bill Walsh'

49ers legend and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott compares the offensive wisdom of Kyle Shanahan to that of his late, great former head coach. 
Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?
news

Will Dalvin Cook be centerpiece of Gary Kubiak's offense?

In 15 of his 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, Gary Kubiak has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, per NFL Research.
First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
news

First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Jordan Love recently signed his rookie contract with the Packers. It's the third time a quarterback has been drafted in the first round by Green Bay with a QB who had previously won most valuable player still on the roster, according to NFL Research. 
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Is ceiling higher for RB Nick Chubb under new Browns regime?

Talented back as already put up historic numbers for Cleveland, but can he accomplish more under Kevin Stefanski?
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Ron Rivera: Redskins name change before season 'would be awesome'

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he and owner Daniel Snyder have been discussing a team name change for more than a month and is hopeful the Redskins will have a new name before the beginning of the 2020 season.
Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs
news

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs
news

NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including the handling of individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were sent by the NFL to clubs on Friday night.
Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?
news

Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?

A Steel seven defense -- as Pittsburgh has seven first-round picks slated to start -- could be poised to lead Steelers to success for seasons to come. 
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Since entering the league as the sixth pick, Adams is the only DB with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His loss would be huge for the Jets.
Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino
news

Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Not since Dan Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL