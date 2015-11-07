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Titans cut Terrance West; Dolphins activate Jay Ajayi

Published: Nov 07, 2015 at 06:06 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Tennessee Titans cut running back Terrance West on Saturday.

The team announced the move just over two months after it traded a conditional 2016 draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for the tailback. West didn't play enough to meet conditions of the trade, so the Titans won't owe the Browns that draft choice.

West earned just 16 carries for 51 yards in two games for the Titans. He hasn't played since Week 2.

The Browns selected West in the third round in 2014. He earned 673 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, but spent much of his time in Mike Pettine's doghouse prior to being traded.

Antonio Andrews was named the Titans' starting running back this week and should carry the load. Dexter McCluster will see time as a change-of-pace back, with disappointing second-year player Bishop Sankey falling further back in the rotation. Tennessee expects to activate rookie David Cobb from injured reserve/designated to return next week, making West expendable. Cobb had an impressive training camp and could fight his way into the rotation.

The Titans promoted corner B.W. Webb to the active roster from the practice squad to take West's roster spot. The defensive back is needed with veteran corner Jason McCourty downgraded to out for Sunday's contest.

Other transactions we are following Saturday:

  1. The New York Giants activated Jason Pierre-Paul Saturday. Big Blue also placed Jon Beason (knee, ankle) on injured reserve. The Giants waived defensive lineman Louis Nix and signed corner Tramain Jacobs off the practice squad.
  1. The Miami Dolphins announced they activated running back Jay Ajayi from the injured reserve/designated to return list and waived center Sam Brenner. Ajayi impressed in the preseason before cracking his ribs and being shelved for the first half of the season. The rookie fell on draft boards due to concerns about previous knee injuries. Ajayi has a chance to earn a backup role behind starter Lamar Miller.
  1. The New England Patriots activated center Bryan Stork off IR Boomerang. In a corresponding move, the Patriots placed offensive lineman Ryan Wendell on season-ending injured reserve.
  1. The Buffalo Bills announced receiver Percy Harvinhas been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.
  1. The 49ers placed rookie running back Mike Davis on IR Boomerang with a hand injury. San Francisco already lost Reggie Bush (knee) for the year. Carlos Hyde (foot) is also out this week. The Niners will ride with Kendall Gaskins and newly signed Pierre Thomas in the backfield.
  1. Ahead of their matchup in Pittsburgh, the Raiders signed safety Tevin McDonald to the active roster and released defensive lineman C.J. Wilson.
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