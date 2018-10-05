Titans cause major problems for Eagles' front five

Thanks to a slant by three defenders on the left side of the line, Philadelphia's protection is immediately tested at the center. In what appears to be a slide protection to the left, Kelce finds himself between two rushers with a hand on each and is forced to choose one. Instinctively, he chooses the inside man (correct in traditional blocking rules), but that goes against what his teammates are doing. Left guard Stefen Wisniewski slides out left to help Peters with his rusher, who also slanted inside, and likely expected Kelce to follow suit to take the rusher who was once Wisniewski's. But when Kelce chose the other defender, it left a wide open gap and easy path to Wentz.