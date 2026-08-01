Titans backup Will Levis: 'There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Go ahead and call Will Levis cocky.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback currently fighting for the backup job here, or somewhere else, isn't worried about winning anyone's approval.

He wants to play.

“There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me," Levis said Saturday. "I know that for sure.”

Levis' confidence has not wavered one bit from his arrival as the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft. The general manager who drafted him was fired in January 2025, and Levis now has to earn more playing time with his third different coach for a franchise that drafted a quarterback No. 1 overall in 2025.

His biggest goal for this training camp? Be the best version of himself.

"When I get the opportunities, I know I’m gonna make the most of it and I’m going to shine,” Levis said.

On paper, Levis is a prototypical quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds with all the physical tools. He is 5-16 as a starting quarterback having completed 61% of his career passes for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The other side? Levis threw four pick-sixes in 2024, the most for this franchise in a season since the then-Oilers relocated to Tennessee in 1997. He lost five of eight fumbles and had only one more TD pass (13) than interceptions (12) that season.

He missed three games and much of a fourth with a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder.

Levis appeared ready to back up Ward until sharing a photo of the U-shaped dip in his shoulder on social media, announcing he was having season-ending surgery the day before the Titans reported to training camp.

That left no competition for Cam Ward, and the Titans went 3-14 with Brian Callahan fired early in his second season.

The Titans then hired Robert Saleh as coach who brought in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Tennessee also signed veteran Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, to a two-year contract hoping to tap into both his experience with Daboll and backing up a young quarterback in Buffalo.