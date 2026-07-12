Titans' Tyjae Spears says 2026 will be season of 'change': 'We are going to have a winning record this year'

Indeed, there's a whole lot of new going on in Nashville.

There's a new head coach in Robert Saleh.

And, as Spears alluded to, there is a new logo, new helmets and new uniforms.

Perhaps it's just the fresh start the Titans need.

Tennessee has had a losing record for four years running. After three consecutive playoff seasons from 2019-2021 under Mike Vrabel, the Titans went 7-10 and 6-11 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, in the final two campaigns with Vrabel.

Next up was Brian Callahan, but the first-time head coach was unable to right the ship, with Spears and Co. going 3-14 in each of the last two years.

There's no reason to believe a turnaround can't be ahead. A prime example was set by Vrabel, who led the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth in his first season at the helm in 2025. The team had four wins in each of the previous two campaigns.

A 2023 third-round pick out of Tulane, Spears spent just one season with Vrabel. That rookie campaign still stands as his best, one in which he posted 838 scrimmage yards. He hasn't eclipsed 550 in either of the two years since. Perhaps another new aspect for the Titans will pay dividends for Spears, as Brian Daboll has joined the team as its new offensive coordinator.

"Consistency overrules everything," Spears said. "I am trying to consistently improve … as a person and a player. And if I do that, everything is going to be good."

After four straight 1,000-yard seasons dating back to his days with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Pollard doesn't figure to take too much of a step back, but Spears still has fresh legs at 25 years old. He's confident he can help the Titans do something they haven't done during his previous three years: finish with a winning record.