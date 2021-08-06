Time for Jon Gruden to step it up; Hall of Fame candidates under 30

The dearth of elite talent has put the team's spotty draft record under the microscope. The Raiders have drafted just one Pro Bowler (Jacobs) since Gruden's return, instead spending a slew of first-round selections on players (Clelin Ferrell, chosen fourth overall in 2019; Johnathan Abram, chosen 27th overall in 2019; Damon Arnette, chosen 19th overall in 2020) who have had uninspiring careers thus far. Frittering away first-round picks can crater a roster -- as evidenced by the Raiders' inability to remain a viable contender in a very competitive AFC. Between drafting poorly and bungling free agency, the team lacks balance. And the subpar results on and off the field should lead to more questions about Gruden's performance as a football czar.

When King asked Gruden if he was "pissed" about his recent record, Gruden insisted he wasn't, and that he was instead "excited about the progress we've made."

"We weren't very good," Gruden told King. "We had, I think, 20 new starters my first year. Our second year, we got off to a pretty good start. We lost our right tackle. We lost our right guard. We lost our featured back down the stretch. We struggled. And we lost games against Jacksonville and Denver late in the year. You gotta really see it to believe how we lost those games. Got off to a good start last year. Decimated at times because of the virus. We had a tough schedule. But we were in the playoff hunt the last couple of years until the latter part of the season. I think we are improving. But I don't like to lose. I don't like hearing 19-29. I do like the feeling of progress."

The Raiders have the potential to make a run at a playoff berth this season, but it will take a Herculean effort from the offense to get it done. Jones, Waller and Carr will need to carry the load for a ball-control offense that protects a vulnerable defense by playing "keep away" with opponents.

This brings me to the reshuffled offensive line, where a rookie (Alex Leatherwood, drafted 17th overall) is projected to replace Trent Brown at right tackle, and Andre James and Nick Martin will battle it out at center to join returnees Richie Incognito, Denzelle Good and Kolton Miller. The Raiders are counting on the unit to come together quickly to replicate the dominant performance of its previous iteration, which featured a pair of former Pro Bowlers (Brown and Hudson) and a solid veteran starter (Jackson). The O-line will have to play at an A-plus level to help Gruden win the shell game against top teams.

Defensively, new coordinator Gus Bradley is expected to utilize a simplified scheme to coax better performance and production out of a group that has struggled since Gruden's return. The Raiders are banking simplified coverage schemes and straight-forward pass-rush tactics will enable the defense to play faster on the grass. In addition, the team is hoping for fewer mental blunders all over the field.

Although the unit's talent level is up for debate, getting the defense to play at a respectable level is a big part of the Raiders' bounce-back plan. If Bradley can mask the defense's talent deficiencies with a "play hard" mentality that emphasizes effort and energy over everything, the pressure will be on Gruden to scheme the Raiders to the playoffs.