Around the NFL

Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Clear the platform, folks: The L-Train is pulling into the station with additional freight.

Logan Thomas' gradual transition from quarterback to tight end has finally paid off. Thomas and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million extension with $10.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

While financial terms are unknown at this time, the mere signing of an extension for Thomas represents a landmark moment in his football journey. Thomas is receiving some form of security for the first time in his professional career, which dates back to 2014 and involved a significant change.

The former Virginia Tech quarterback entered the NFL in 2014 as a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, recorded his first career completion via an 81-yard touchdown pass to Andre Ellington﻿, then didn't complete another attempt for four years. By the time he completed another pass, Thomas had become a tight end as a means of attempting to remain in football after it became clear he didn't have a future as a signal-caller.

As it turns out, the switch to tight end was the wisest move Thomas made in his professional career. His transition began in Detroit, and he first started to make statistical progress at the position with Buffalo, where he caught 19 passes for 144 yards and one TD in 24 games between 2017-2018. Thomas broke 150 receiving yards in a single season in 2019 in a brief return to Detroit, then truly blossomed as a tight end in 2020 with Washington, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six TDs

His official, team-produced 2020 highlight reel is nearly five minutes long. This came after Thomas hadn't so much as registered a scratch on the stat sheet for the vast majority of his NFL career.

Now at 30 years old (he celebrated his birthday earlier this month), Thomas is getting a deserved extension as a key contributor in Washington's offense. He bloomed at just the right time, and Washington will hope he can maintain his fully developed form for at least a few more years.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Chargers' first-round OT Rashawn Slater agrees to terms on rookie deal

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is finally signing his rookie deal. Next up: training camp. The Chargers agreed to terms with Slater on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reports. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal was reached just as Los Angeles was opening camp.
news

Eighty-five percent of NFL players have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one COVID-19 shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp without adjusted contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s holdout is over. The cornerback reported to Dolphins training camp on time Tuesday in an arrival the club's social team was happy to publish via Twitter.
news

Joe Judge not worried about Kadarius Toney's strange start to Giants career

﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ is the latest first-round pick to provide an injection of new hope to the Giants and their passionate fanbase, but his start has been, well, odd.
news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers arrives at training camp, near deal with Packers to return for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW