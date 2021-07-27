Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

Clear the platform, folks: The L-Train is pulling into the station with additional freight.

Logan Thomas' gradual transition from quarterback to tight end has finally paid off. Thomas and the Washington Football Team have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million extension with $10.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

While financial terms are unknown at this time, the mere signing of an extension for Thomas represents a landmark moment in his football journey. Thomas is receiving some form of security for the first time in his professional career, which dates back to 2014 and involved a significant change.

The former Virginia Tech quarterback entered the NFL in 2014 as a fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, recorded his first career completion via an 81-yard touchdown pass to Andre Ellington﻿, then didn't complete another attempt for four years. By the time he completed another pass, Thomas had become a tight end as a means of attempting to remain in football after it became clear he didn't have a future as a signal-caller.

As it turns out, the switch to tight end was the wisest move Thomas made in his professional career. His transition began in Detroit, and he first started to make statistical progress at the position with Buffalo, where he caught 19 passes for 144 yards and one TD in 24 games between 2017-2018. Thomas broke 150 receiving yards in a single season in 2019 in a brief return to Detroit, then truly blossomed as a tight end in 2020 with Washington, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six TDs

His official, team-produced 2020 highlight reel is nearly five minutes long. This came after Thomas hadn't so much as registered a scratch on the stat sheet for the vast majority of his NFL career.