The power seven teams: ATL's Power Poll entry

It was a week for stabilization in the NFL. The power teams -- even the ones that were 1-2 -- pulled off needed victories. The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons practically clinched their divisions in September. The stories of this season are starting to emerge.
The NFL.com Power Poll barely changed at the top this week. Things are calcifying. It gives us a chance to break down the ATL entry into the Power Poll by tier. You can see all 13 entries into the Power Poll right here.
The Power Teams
This may be the best crop of 2-2 teams in NFL history. We expect one of them to make the Super Bowl. The defensive improvements in Green Bay and New England should pay off long term. The Giants are in the toughest spot here at 0-2 in the NFC East.
Contenders
Next level
Back of the pack
Not all 2-2 records are created equal. The Bills have been blown out twice by division opponents. These are teams that would shock us by getting into the playoffs.