The Debrief, Week 6: Can anyone stop the Patriots now?

The Patriots had Martellus Bennett and Rob Gronkowski on the field together for 45 of 77 snaps Sunday, according to Next Gen Stats, creating almost impossible matchup dilemmas to solve. Many of Bennett's easy catches came from the Browns' defense simply not being able to identify whether he was blocking or going out on a route. Bennett was playing as well as any tight end in football for the first month of the season. Now he's not even the best tight end on his own team. After two injury-plagued performances, Rob went Full Gronk with an assortment of physical catches and rumbles through the Cleveland secondary.