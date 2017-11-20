The Debrief, Week 11: Major revelations as 2017 season unfolds

Elway's fingerprints are all over Denver's 3-7 record. His personnel choices on the offensive line, where he has invested plenty of money and draft picks, have held the organization back over the last three seasons. (Elway knew the line that won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season needed a total overhaul, and it has remained one of the league's worst units ever since.) The health-related retirement of former coach Gary Kubiak was tough luck for everyone involved, but Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Elway's hand-picked successor, and McCoy was a familiar face, having worked as a Broncos coordinator earlier in Elway's front-office tenure. The team showed no interestin retaining former defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who has quickly turned around the Rams while the Broncos' defense took a step back.