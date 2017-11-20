Broncos fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy

The sword fell on Mike McCoy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Denver Broncos fired the offensive coordinator, per a source informed of the team's plan.

Former Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave (previously Denver's QB coach), will take over for McCoy, per Rapoport. The Broncos play Oakland this Sunday.

The move comes a day after Denver lost its sixth straight game, the franchise's longest losing streak since 1993-1994.

The Broncos' offensive struggles continued Sunday in a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the seventh time in eight games Denver failed to score 20 points.

Rapoport reported on Sunday that there was frustration within the building about McCoy's playbook being unwieldy. Apparently, the paring down of the plays didn't help the OC keep his job down the stretch of the season.

Blowing out the offensive coordinator could be the first step in another potential overhaul for John Elway this season. The GM already called his team "soft" last week and now fired McCoy.

Changing coaches has been easier for Elway than fixing a porous offensive line or finding a franchise quarterback.

Musgrave is now charged with guiding an offense that can't block anybody and a quarterback situation led by Brock Osweiler and likely Paxton Lynch, who has yet to play a snap this season, down the line.

In a lost season that could sink further down the drain, more heads could roll in Denver before Elway is satisfied.