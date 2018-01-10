Texans, 49ers, Buccaneers head 2018's worst-to-first candidates

In 2013, John Dorsey's first year as GM in Kansas City, he helped turn the Chiefs from a two-win team into an 11-5 playoff participant. Will he work similar magic in his first year in Cleveland? As with all things, it comes down to whether he can find the right quarterback. DeShone Kizer disappointed overall, but he did show some signs and provided a little excitement along the way -- can he continue to develop? Will Dorsey look to the draft? Will he try to sign a veteran, a la Alex Smith with the Chiefs in 2013? (Might he even bring Smith to Cleveland?) Cleveland has a solid nucleus in place, with a roster that is probably better than 50 percent of the rosters in the NFL, and a defense that performed relatively well (ranking 14th) in 2017. And the Browns have a slew of early draft picks with which to further buttress that roster. In terms of the rest of the division, the Ravens are an aging team with an aging quarterback, and I'm not sure about the Bengals, which leaves one squad -- the Steelers -- for Cleveland to leapfrog. The Browns just need to find a quarterback.