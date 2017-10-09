Odell Beckham undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

The Giants saw their top-four receivers all go down amid a gruesome loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the most severe of which is a season-ending ankle fracture to top playmaker Odell Beckham.

In a series of posts on their official Twitter page Monday, the Giants broke all of their injuries down one by one.

» Odell Beckham had surgery Monday night, the team announced.

» Dwayne Harris (broken foot) will have surgery Tuesday.

» Brandon Marshall (ankle) will have surgery Tuesday.

» Sterling Shepard (ankle) is considered "day to day" and has a sprained ankle.

The team announced on Monday that they placed Beckham and Harris on injured reserve. With Beckham done for the year, confirmed by coach Ben McAdoo, and Harris out indefinitely following surgery, all that McAdoo can hope for is some quick healing by Shepard. While the team is 0-5 and almost certainly out of the running for any playoff appearance, the weight increases on McAdoo to prove he can still salvage some positives from an immensely disappointing season.

Shepard's condition may be the most positive. Outside of Beckham, he's the only other receiver on the roster quick enough to negate some of the immediate pocket pressure felt by embattled quarterback Eli Manning. Thus far this season, he has 22 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown.

If this season was not a success, the Giants were always going to be forced to take a hard look at their formula at the end of the year. Perhaps an evaluation of the roster without Beckham can provide a certain clarity over the next three months.