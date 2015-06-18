Terrelle Pryor switching to WR after Bengals release

Waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Pryor wants to be considered as a wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Before latching on with the Bengals in early May, Pryor had said, "If I can't play quarterback, I can't play football."
The NFL has essentially informed him that he can't play quarterback.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds with 4.40 wheels and rare athleticism, Pryor might be more suited to the "move" tight end role rather than wide receiver.
Either way, he'll be forced to learn a new position at the highest level of football against defensive backs who have spent most of their lives mastering the nuances of their own position.
It will be an interesting experiment.
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