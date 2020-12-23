Teams can begin interviewing employed HC candidates Wednesday

The NFL hiring process for head coaches will undergo a significant change as the process can now start as early as Wednesday.

Hiring teams can now request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams beginning Wednesday as opposed to waiting until the end of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The new rule allows virtual interviews during the regular season of up to two hours, but applies only to head coaching vacancies. There are restrictions for other coaching positions and there are no in-person interviews permitted while the hiring club or candidate's club is still playing.

Teams can deny the interview requests.

Also on Tuesday, the league sent out a memo to clubs reminding them of new requirements under the Rooney Rule, which includes interviewing two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs, one for coordinator jobs and one for general manager jobs, per Pelissero.

Earlier in December, the NFL informed teams that interviews with candidates for head coach, general manager and other football positions must be conducted virtually until the candidate's team and the hiring team were out of the playoffs,

Currently, the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are playing under the helm of interim coaches.