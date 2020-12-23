Around the NFL

Teams can begin interviewing employed HC candidates Wednesday

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 07:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The NFL hiring process for head coaches will undergo a significant change as the process can now start as early as Wednesday.

Hiring teams can now request and conduct virtual interviews with candidates employed by other teams beginning Wednesday as opposed to waiting until the end of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The new rule allows virtual interviews during the regular season of up to two hours, but applies only to head coaching vacancies. There are restrictions for other coaching positions and there are no in-person interviews permitted while the hiring club or candidate's club is still playing.

Teams can deny the interview requests.

Also on Tuesday, the league sent out a memo to clubs reminding them of new requirements under the Rooney Rule, which includes interviewing two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs, one for coordinator jobs and one for general manager jobs, per Pelissero.

Earlier in December, the NFL informed teams that interviews with candidates for head coach, general manager and other football positions must be conducted virtually until the candidate's team and the hiring team were out of the playoffs,

Currently, the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are playing under the helm of interim coaches.

The coaching craziness is about to begin on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

After Tony Dungy's No. 6 ranking, Tom Brady zings back 

Following former Colts coach Tony Dungy naming Tom Brady as the sixth-toughest quarterback he coached against, TB12 tweeted a reply noting a very one-sided past meeting between Brady's Patriots and the Colts. 
news

Texans fine QB Deshaun Watson $7.5K for violation of COVID protocols 

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been fined $7,500 by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols at Watson's recent restaurant opening in which "dozens of people," including other Texans players, were photographed indoors without face coverings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, via sources. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Looking Back at First QB Selected in Last 11 Drafts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks, where they discuss the top quarterback taken in the past 11 drafts along with the Panthers firing of Marty Hurney and how appealing that vacancy is. 
news

Derek Carr (groin) limited at Raiders practice, splits reps with Marcus Mariota

Five days removed from tweaking his groin in front of the nation, Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was back at practice Tuesday afternoon, splitting snaps with backup signal-caller ﻿Marcus Mariota.
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller: Pro Bowl spot 'real satisfying' given past struggles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller earned a Pro Bowl spot on Monday, and he joined the "Huddle and Flow Podcast" this week to discuss his achievement and what it means to him given his past struggles with addiction.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that they hope to see running back ﻿James Conner﻿ (quad), linebacker ﻿Vince Williams﻿ (COVID-19 list) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson return Sunday.
news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
news

Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race

Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
news

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW