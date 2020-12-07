NFL informs teams of COVID-19 guidelines for head coach, GM interview process

The NFL informed teams Monday that interviews with candidates for head coach, general manager and other football positions must be conducted virtually until the candidate's team and the hiring team are out of the playoffs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

This marks the latest COVID-19-related change to operations within the NFL.

The memo, obtained by Pelissero, outlines further procedures for in-person interviews:

People must wear masks at all times and maintain at least 6 feet apart during the interview.

Interview length should be kept as short as possible, with the league suggesting multiple 30-minute sessions as opposed to a "two- or three-hour continuous block."

Any in-person meeting should be held in the largest possible room.

Team personnel who attend an in-person interview outside of their team's city are subject to required COVID-19 testing upon return to their club's facility.