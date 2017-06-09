Taylor Decker suffers torn labrum, out 4-6 months

The budding star offensive lineman underwent surgery for a torn labrum this week and received a recovery timetable of four to six months, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. This would make Decker a realistic candidate to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
Following Rapoport's timeline, Decker could be back anywhere between early October and early December. Lions head coach Jim Caldwell told reporters earlier in the week that he did not see the surgery as a season-ending issue.
Decker was hurt a few weeks ago during offseason training activities.
This is obviously a tough hit to take. Decker was remarkably mature for a rookie last season. In a pass-heavy offense, he was a strength and not a liability, leading to a solid season for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's interception percentage was at a career low.
At this point, the Lions will be cautious with their young star but hope for the best. Should he recover quickly, he might be able to contribute in 2017.