Steve Bisciotti questions sources in Ray Rice report

"I cut a guy making $6 million a year," Bisciotti said. "If I'm promising him to be by his side and hire him for $100,000 a year five years from now so that he can help Harry Swayne in our player development department ... if that is considered worthy of him going along, I find that rather that absurd. Because it would take him 250 years to make back the $25 million that I took away from him by cutting him."