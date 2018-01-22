Senior Bowl: Primer for event Dak, Carson Wentz once played in

Typical of all-star games, various restrictions keep strategy relatively plain. Offenses are only permitted to use three personnel groupings (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR), (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR). Offensive formations must be balanced, cut blocks are prohibited, and no pre-snap motion is allowed. Quarterbacks are permitted to audible to a new play at the line of scrimmage, but according to Savage, they rarely do so. Trick plays are permitted. Defenses are not permitted to blitz, and defensive fronts aren't allowed to twist or stunt. On special teams, there are only kickoffs to open each half; the ball is placed at the 25-yard line after scores. PATs are kicked from the NFL distance of 33 yards, and fake punts are not allowed.