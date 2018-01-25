Mike Mayock's observations from week of Senior Bowl practices

Editor's note: NFL Network will have exclusive coverage of the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

MOBILE, Ala. -- After three days of practices at the Senior Bowl, here's what caught my eye while watching some of the nation's top prospects compete in front of NFL GMs, scouts and coaches.

QBs Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and Josh Allen (Wyoming): The QBs that have everybody talking are Mayfield and Allen. Both those guys have ability and showed they can make plays. But the footwork is what they'll need to work on most. The coaches here were really tough on the QBs about their footwork, and that's something they'll go back and work on as they train for the NFL Scouting Combine. Allen, when he misses, he can miss badly. I thought QB Luke Falk from Washington State quietly had a solid week.

OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia: I thought Wynn, the Georgia tackle who played guard this week, was the most intriguing guy here. He had a dominant week of practice and I'm looking forward to seeing him in the game on Saturday. He's helped himself a great deal.

DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio: He probably didn't win as many one-on-one drills as I thought he would. He basically just showed bull rush all week long. He has great size and ability; he's just very raw. I saw toughness from him. I think you'll see his pass-rush moves develop, so I think he's going to be fine. I think he's a first-round guy. He just didn't quite jump off the page in one-on-one drills like you thought he might.

CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque: He really flashed. I don't know about his long speed. I don't know if he's fast enough to play corner -- we'll find out at the combine. But if he's not fast enough, then he's a nickelback. I might like him at nickel anyway because of his quickness and ball skills.

LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF: I love Griffin. He has a lot of energy. I think the worst-case scenario with him is he'll be a really good special-teams player. He's like several of the linebackers here, and USC's Uchenna Nwosu is another one, in that they're all edge guys who will have to learn to play standing up as off-the-ball linebackers. If they can do that, it'll help their draft stock because they've all shown they can come off the edge. In the NFL, they won't be long enough to be edge guys full-time. So they have to learn to come off the ball like Haason Reddick did last year, then be a situational pass rusher.

OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State: He's intriguing. He showed some nastiness out there.

OG Will Hernandez, UTEP: He carries 340 pounds tremendously well. He's a mauler.

OT Brian O'Neill, Pitt: He is the opposite of Hernandez. He's long and very athletic, a former tight end and basketball player. He could put on some more weight, but he had a solid week.

TEs Troy Fumagalli (Wisconsin) and Mike Gesicki (Penn State): Both these guys are matchup nightmares, a lot like Zach Ertz.

DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford: I really like Phillips. I think he has power. He's a nice combination of power and some quickness. He has longer arms and more ability to bend than a lot of people think. He's going to be a heck of a player.

