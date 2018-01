2018 Reese's Senior Bowl rosters

The 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This is the 11th consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the event.

Here are the rosters for each team (subject to change):

North Team

Coaching staff: Denver Broncos

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Luke Falk, Washington State

Tanner Lee, Nebraska

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Running backs

Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Dimitri Flowers (FB), Oklahoma

Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State

Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Wide receivers

Braxton Berrios, Miami

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

Allen Lazard, Iowa State

J'Mon Moore, Missouri

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State

Tight ends

Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Mike Gesicki, Penn State

Durham Smythe, Notre Dame

Offensive linemen

Mason Cole (C), Michigan

Tyrell Crosby (OT), Oregon

Will Hernandez (OG), UTEP

Cole Madison (OT), Washington State

Chukwuma Okorafor (OT), Western Michigan

Brian O'Neill (OT), Pittsburgh

Scott Quessenberry (C), UCLA

Wyatt Teller (OG), Virginia Tech

Brett Toth (OT), Army

Sean Welsh (OG), Iowa

Defensive linemen

B.J. Hill (DT), N.C. State

Jalyn Holmes (DE), Ohio State

Justin Jones (DT), N.C. State

Harold Landry (DE), Boston College

Tyquan Lewis (DE), Ohio State

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (DE), Oklahoma

Harrison Phillips (DT), Stanford

Nathan Shepherd (DT), Fort Hays State

Kemoko Turay (DE), Rutgers

Linebackers

Nick DeLuca (ILB), North Dakota State

Garrett Dooley (OLB), Wisconsin

Dewey Jarvis (OLB), Brown

Mike McCray (ILB), Michigan

Skai Moore (ILB), South Carolina

Myles Pierce (ILB), The Citadel

Fred Warner (OLB), BYU

Defensive backs

Marcus Allen (S), Penn State

Christian Campbell (CB), Penn State

Duke Dawson (CB), Florida

Trayvon Henderson (S), Hawaii

Taron Johnson (CB), Weber State

Michael Joseph (CB), Dubuque

Jamarcus King (CB), South Carolina

Darius Phillips (CB), Western Michigan

Armani Watts (S), Texas A&M

Kyzir White (S), West Virginia

Isaac Yiadom (CB), Boston College

Specialists

Michael Badgley (K), Miami

Tanner Carew (LS), Oregon

Johnny Townsend (P), Florida

South team

Coaching staff: Houston Texans

Quarterbacks

Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

Brandon Silvers, Troy

Mike White, Western Kentucky

Running backs

Nick Bawden (FB), San Diego State

Royce Freeman, Oregon

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Ito Smith, Southern Mississippi

Darrel Williams, LSU

Wide receivers

Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State

Darren Carrington, Utah

DJ Chark, LSU

Tre'Quan Smith, UCF

James Washington, Oklahoma State

Javon Wims, Georgia

Tight ends

Jordan Akins, UCF

Adam Breneman, UMass

Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Ian Thomas, Indiana

Offensive linemen

Bradley Bozeman (C), Alabama

Alex Cappa (OT), Humboldt State

Austin Corbett (C), Nevada

Colby Gossett (OG), Appalachian State

Desmond Harrison (OT), West Georgia

Taylor Hearn (OG), Clemson

Joseph Noteboom (OT), TCU

Brandon Parker (OT), North Carolina A&T

Skyler Phillips (OG), Idaho State

Isaiah Wynn (OG), Georgia

Defensive linemen

Andrew Brown (DE), Virginia

Kylie Fitts (DE), Utah

Poona Ford (DT), Texas

Marcus Davenport (DE), Texas-San Antonio

Greg Gilmore (DT), LSU

Da'Shawn Hand (DT), Alabama

Christian LaCouture (DT), LSU

Derrick Nnadi (DT), Florida State

Linebackers

Shaquem Griffin (OLB), UCF

Marquis Haynes (OLB), Ole Miss

Micah Kiser (ILB), Virginia

Darius Leonard (ILB), South Carolina State

Uchenna Nwosu (OLB), USC

Dorian O'Daniel (ILB), Clemson

Tre' Williams (ILB), Auburn

Defensive backs

Quin Blanding (S), Virginia

Danny Johnson (CB), Southern

Kameron Kelly (CB), San Diego State

Tray Matthews (S), Auburn

Siran Neal (CB), Jacksonville State

Jeremy Reaves (S), South Alabama

M.J. Stewart (CB), North Carolina

Chandon Sullivan (CB), Georgia State

D'Montre Wade (CB), Murray State

Levi Wallace (CB), Alabama

Specialists

Daniel Carlson (K), Auburn

Ike Powell (LS), Auburn

JK Scott (P), Alabama

For more information on the Senior Bowl, visit SeniorBowl.com.