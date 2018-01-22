Senior Bowl: Primer for event Dak, Carson Wentz once played in

Editor's note: NFL Network will have live coverage of Reese's Senior Bowl practices beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as exclusive coverage of the game on Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The eyes of the NFL, and many of its draft-enthusiast fans, fall on the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala.

More than 100 of college football's most talented seniors and fourth-year juniors that have graduated will draw heavy contingents of front office executives, scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL clubs at the annual all-star game. For players, it's a valuable opportunity to impress teams and improve their draft status through avenues of evaluation such as on-field performances and personal interviews. This year's Senior Bowl brings high intrigue with an especially strong quarterback class, led by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma.

Three storylines to follow this week:

1. Mayfield won three consecutive Big 12 titles and dominated the college ranks, but scouts have a few questions, and the Senior Bowl will begin to provide some answers. Oklahoma listed him at 6-foot-1, but the annual Senior Bowl weigh-in will give scouts an accurate height down to an eighth of an inch. How comfortable will Mayfield be in running a basic, more pro-style offense at the Senior Bowl as opposed to the shotgun spread attack he employed at OU? NFL coaches and scouts will be watching for that as well.

2. Wyoming QB Josh Allen is something of a scouting enigma at this early point in the draft process. He has physical tools that scouts dream of, and flashes NFL-caliber throws at times, but his college production didn't match his talent. He also didn't play in a power conference, and now must show scouts more consistency against tougher competition than he's used to seeing. Four of five personnel executives recently polled by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah said they prefer Mayfield over Allen, so this is an opportunity for Allen to change some minds as he competes on the same stage as the Oklahoma QB.

3. UCF LB Shaquem Griffin, one of college football's most inspiring stories, is attempting to become the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era. He'll challenge scouts this week with a unique evaluation unlike anything they've seen before.

Here are some of the basics that govern the event, and a look at some top Senior Bowl alums:

Player selection

Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage and a staff of scouts evaluate potential Senior Bowl players throughout the college football season. The process begins with about 400 players on an initial watch list. Invitations are extended throughout November, December and early January, although the rosters undergo minor changes up to and, due to injuries, including game week. Beginning in 2013, the game began accepting juniors who had already earned their undergraduate degree. Players are divided into a North squad and a South squad.

Coaching selection

Two NFL clubs volunteer to coach each Senior Bowl squad. This year's game will be coached by the staffs of the Houston Texans (South team) and Denver Broncos (North team). Clubs are given the first option to volunteer to coach a Senior Bowl squad based on draft order, but only clubs with a coaching staff returning from the previous season are eligible. Hands-on interaction with players, not only in practices but in team meetings as well, gives both coaching staffs a unique opportunity to evaluate draft prospects. The Broncos, in fact, requested that Mayfield be placed on their squad -- both Mayfield and Allen are on the Broncos-coached North team.

The itinerary

Practices are held from Tuesday through Thursday, and clubs engage with players for formal interviews on Tuesday night. Informal interviews begin on Monday. On Tuesday morning, each player goes through a weigh-in in front of scouts and coaches where height, weight and other measurements are recorded and distributed to teams. Players also engage in a community service project each year, and go through a financial planning seminar.

Game strategy

Typical of all-star games, various restrictions keep strategy relatively plain. Offenses are only permitted to use three personnel groupings (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR), (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR). Offensive formations must be balanced, cut blocks are prohibited, and no pre-snap motion is allowed. Quarterbacks are permitted to audible to a new play at the line of scrimmage, but according to Savage, they rarely do so. Trick plays are permitted. Defenses are not permitted to blitz, and defensive fronts aren't allowed to twist or stunt. On special teams, there are only kickoffs to open each half; the ball is placed at the 25-yard line after scores. PATs are kicked from the NFL distance of 33 yards, and fake punts are not allowed.

Alumni scrolls

One of 2017's rookie sensations, Kareem Hunt, played in the 2017 Senior Bowl. Last year's Senior Bowl Most Outstanding Player, QB Davis Webb of Cal, was a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants. ... There were also four first-round picks (Tre'Davious White, Haason Reddick, O.J. Howard, Evan Engram) that participated in last year's Senior Bowl. . ... Some of the Senior Bowl's most famous alums include Joe Green, John Stallworth and Jack Youngblood. Current NFL stars such as Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Seattle Seahawks CB Richard Sherman, DT Aaron Donald and LB Von Miller played in the game, as well.

