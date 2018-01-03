Broncos, Texans coaching staffs to coach in 2018 Senior Bowl

The Broncos and Texans coaching staffs will coach the two teams of NFL draft prospects in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Broncos will coach the North squad, and the Texans will coach the South. The game will be held on Jan. 27 and broadcast exclusively on NFL Network (2:30 p.m ET).

Mike Klis of 9news first reported the news.

"We are thrilled to have the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos as the two coaching staffs for our game," said Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage. "Both organizations are well respected across the National Football League and it is our honor to welcome them to Mobile."

The Broncos hold the fifth overall pick in this year's draft.

"We jumped at the opportunity for the Broncos to work the Senior Bowl," said Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway. "On both the coaching and personnel sides, the experience gives us a chance to meet these prospects and get to know them on and off the field.

"The Senior Bowl has a great tradition and we are excited to be a part of it."

The Texans do not hold a selection in the first two rounds -- Houston sent its first-rounder to the Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade and its second-rounder to Cleveland, as well, as part of the trade that sent Brock Osweiler to the Browns.

The Senior Bowl, held each year in Mobile, Ala., is a week-long event that hosts 110 of the nation's top seniors and fourth-year juniors that have graduated. The players take part in practices from Tues.-Thurs. and the game is held on Saturday. All 32 NFL teams send representatives to the event to interview prospects, record measurements and conduct on-field evaluations.

Most of the spots for this year's Senior Bowl have been filled. Heisman winner Baker Mayfield is among the 100-plus prospects that have accepted invitations.

Recent Senior Bowl participants include Kareem Hunt (2017), Carson Wentz (2016) and David Johnson (2015).

