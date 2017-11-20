Prospects that have accepted invites to 2018 Senior Bowl

Here are the NFL draft prospects that have accepted an invitation to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This is the 11th consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the event.

Running backs

Royce Freeman, Oregon

Wide receivers

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

Allen Lazard, Iowa State

Anthony Miller, Memphis

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

Tight ends

Adam Breneman, UMass

Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Ian Thomas, Indiana

Offenive linemen

Austin Corbett (C), Nevada

Tyrell Crosby (OT), Oregon

Brandon Parker (OT), North Carolina A&T

Timon Parris (OT), Stony Brook

Skyler Phillips (OG), Idaho State

Defensive linemen

Kylie Fitts (DE), Utah

Marcus Davenport (DE), Texas-San Antonio

Linebackers

Darius Leonard (OLB), South Carolina State

Mike McCray (OLB), Michigan

Uchenna Nwosu (OLB), USC

Defensive backs

Duke Dawson (CB), Florida

Danny Johnson (CB), Southern

Michael Joseph (CB), Dubuque

Siran Neal (CB), Jacksonville State

Chandon Sullivan (CB), Georgia State

D'Montre Wade (CB), Murray State

Specialists

Tanner Carew (LS), Oregon

Johnny Townsend (P), Florida

For more information on the Senior Bowl, visit SeniorBowl.com.