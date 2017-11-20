Prospects that have accepted invites to 2018 Senior Bowl

Here are the NFL draft prospects that have accepted an invitation to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, which will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET. This is the 11th consecutive year that NFL Network (complete broadcast schedule) will provide exclusive coverage of the event.
Running backs
Royce Freeman, Oregon
Wide receivers
Michael Gallup, Colorado State
Allen Lazard, Iowa State
Anthony Miller, Memphis
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
Tight ends
Adam Breneman, UMass
Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Ian Thomas, Indiana
Offenive linemen
Austin Corbett (C), Nevada
Tyrell Crosby (OT), Oregon
Brandon Parker (OT), North Carolina A&T
Timon Parris (OT), Stony Brook
Skyler Phillips (OG), Idaho State
Defensive linemen
Kylie Fitts (DE), Utah
Marcus Davenport (DE), Texas-San Antonio
Linebackers
Darius Leonard (OLB), South Carolina State
Mike McCray (OLB), Michigan
Uchenna Nwosu (OLB), USC
Defensive backs
Duke Dawson (CB), Florida
Danny Johnson (CB), Southern
Michael Joseph (CB), Dubuque
Siran Neal (CB), Jacksonville State
Chandon Sullivan (CB), Georgia State
D'Montre Wade (CB), Murray State
Specialists
Tanner Carew (LS), Oregon
Johnny Townsend (P), Florida
For more information on the Senior Bowl, visit SeniorBowl.com.