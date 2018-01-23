Senior Bowl: Baker Mayfield measures just over 6 feet tall

Baker Mayfield measured 6-feet 3/8 and weighed 216 pounds Tuesday at a late weigh-in at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Mayfield also took a hand measurement of 9 1/2", a source said.

The former Oklahoma quarterback was delayed in arriving at the event and missed the morning weigh-in due to a family matter.

Mayfield's height measurement was highly anticipated. He was officially listed at 6-foot-1 on the Oklahoma roster, but some scouts had suggested he could be closer to 6-feet. NFL clubs prefer their quarterbacks taller; only two starters in the NFL are 6-feet or shorter (Drew Brees, Russell Wilson).

Regardless of height, scouts won't have any issue with Mayfield's college production. The three-time Big 12 champion won the Heisman Trophy last year and has posted prolific numbers in three years as the Sooners' starter. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions as a senior, enhancing a three-year TD-INT ratio of 119-21.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.