Ask 5: Which QB do you prefer, Baker Mayfield or Josh Allen?

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen are two of the best, and most polarizing, QBs available in this year's draft. We'll get a chance to see them compete on the same stage next week when they participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl. NFL Network will have live coverage of Senior Bowl practices beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 23, and tune in for exclusive coverage of the game on Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Which of these QBs do NFL teams prefer heading into the event? I reached out to five personnel executives and asked them for their pick. Here are their responses.

Executive 1: Baker Mayfield

"I'd take Mayfield. He's more accurate and more instinctive."

Executive 2: Mayfield

"I love Allen's potential but right now it's not close -- Mayfield has more poise and much better touch."

Executive 3: Josh Allen

"When you really study Allen, you realize how bad his supporting cast is. They couldn't even beat San Jose State when he was out of the lineup. He's going to be a great NFL quarterback and the teams that pass on him will regret it."

Executive 4: Mayfield

"This is pretty simple. Allen is bigger and has a better arm but Mayfield is better in just about every other area. The difference in accuracy is what jumps out the most."

Executive 5: Mayfield

"I know he has a different demeanor but I see a lot of Drew Brees in Baker Mayfield."

Summary: That's four votes for Mayfield and one for Allen.

Conclusion: I know some of these executives believe this is an obvious choice, but I find it difficult because these two guys are almost polar opposites. Allen has prototype size, arm strength and mobility while Mayfield is a creative wizard with outstanding ball placement and savvy. It took some time for me to decide how to rank the QBs in the 2018 draft class. How'd it shake out? Stay tuned. I'll be releasing my top 50 prospects list early next week.

