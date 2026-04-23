Ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott taking year off from coaching, aims to improve for next opportunity

McDermott's approach evokes memories of Mike McCarthy's time spent unemployed in which the latter coach dedicated himself to studying aspects of the current game in preparation of returning to coaching. He too spent a year out of coaching before returning in 2020 when he accepted the Cowboys job.

It sounds as if McDermott not approach his time off with the same intensity as McCarthy -- who went as far as assembling a team of coaches to work with him in a barn renovated into a coaching lab -- and is instead embracing his new normal, one centered around his family. It's a proper reset and refresh for a coach who spent the majority of the last decade attempting to exorcise Buffalo's football demons and repeatedly falling short in frustrating, painful fashion.

"When you think about working and being in this business -- so competitive, margins are so small -- and you're like, hey, I wonder what it would be like one day to be that guy," he said. "And then, all of the sudden, you're that guy and you're like, OK -- this is real. But such is life, right? You kind of go through some of the normal gamut of emotions and you turn the corner and you're like, 'hey, you know what? This is pretty good.' It's a pretty good opportunity for me, for us as a family, and let's capitalize on it. That's where we're at as a family right now."

Eventually, the itch will return, perhaps when McDermott turns on the television to watch the Bills for the first time in the 2026 season. After all, he has plenty of relationships with individuals still employed by the team, including his former offensive lieutenant, new Bills coach Joe Brady.

He's hoping for the best for Brady but can't make any guarantees.

"It's hard for me to know because -- and I would say this about anyone who's never done the job before, with all due respect to Joe in this case -- it's a different job," McDermott explained. "We can prepare all we want, having gone through it myself. But it's a different job than any job that leads to that job.

"Joe is a very talented coach, he's a very talented play-caller. Listen, what I saw in Joe in the four seasons, I think, he was with us, he's going to do a good job and I'm looking forward to watching him. I think he knows and I hope he knows that I'm always here if he needs anything."

McDermott will keep his phone close while enjoying his new primary occupation: Dad. He'll enjoy his mornings spent taking his kids to school. "When you're hard at work, I'm going through the drop-off line," he said with the understanding this won't last forever.