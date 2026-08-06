Seahawks LB Derick Hall says he and teammates have made up after fight shown on 'Hard Knocks'

RENTON, Wash. -- The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are being featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks for the first time in franchise history, and it didn’t take long for some someone to stir the pot.

Last Friday, Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall put offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue into a chokehold and body-slammed him during a fight in practice that was shown on the first episode, which debuted Tuesday night. Cabeldue and linebacker Tyrice Knight shoved one another before Hall brought Cabeldue to the ground.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Hall acknowledged that things got out of control, but he said he and his teammates have since made up.

“At the end of the day, we all love each other,” Hall said. “We’re a team. We are a brotherhood. At the end of the day, it happened out here. We go in the locker room, you know, ‘Hey man, I apologize, that was beyond the line of where we’re trying to go, where we trying to get.’ And we move forward.”

During the episode, defensive coordinator Aden Durde revealed to coach Mike Macdonald that fullback and special teams captain Brady Russell had egged Hall on. According to Durde, Russell said Hall, who signed a $42 million, three-year contract extension in June, had changed because of his new deal.

When asked if the players involved in the fight have smoothed over the situation, Macdonald said they had.

“Yeah, the guys have been great,” Macdonald said Wednesday. “The guys have been awesome.”