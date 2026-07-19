Seahawks' Grey Zabel on archrivals: 'I hate the Rams, but I love the Rams because it's mano a mano'

"Kobie Turner is like my kryptonite right now in the game of football," Zabel said. "Like, I don't know what it is. He's just got my number. He just works me every single game. But uh it's so cool cause, like I said, as much as you want to hate the Rams, they're all really good dudes, across the board. And like, Kobie for an instance, he's out there and he just smiles. He just plays the game for the love of the game. No, no question about it. And it was sad deal cause he got a little banged up and he couldn't finish that NFC Championship Game. So, the moment after the game was done, I just went and talked to him, and talked how awesome he was and what a great game it was and how fun it is competing against him."