Seahawks cut Super Bowl star Chris Matthews

Chris Matthews, the 26-year-old wide receiver who seemingly appeared from nowhere in this past year's Super Bowl to catch four balls for 109 yards and a touchdown, was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, the team announced.
The undrafted free agent out of Kentucky, who also had stints in the Arena League and Canadian Football League, played in nine games this season, logging four catches for 54 yards. He was targeted nine times in all.
Because of Seattle's epic loss to the Patriots, the Matthews storyline suffered a bit, relegated to a sidebar amid one of the most chaotic endings in NFL history.
But if Seattle had won, Matthews would have been enjoying a Malcolm Butler-type moment. At the least, his absence from Seattle's offense would have raised more than a few eyebrows.
Instead, Matthews goes by the way of Malcolm Smith, another SeahawksSuper Bowl hero who fizzled out the following season and wound up somewhere else.
There's no doubt Matthews showed enough against a great secondary to warrant a tryout somewhere else. Will he inevitably be the next great Patriots wideout?