Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Sammy Watkins will miss another game.

The Chiefs announced they have ruled out the wide receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Watkins had initially been listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week. Instead he's out for the fourth consecutive week.

Watkins had gotten off to a strong start before the injury, leading the team in receiving in wins over the Texans and Ravens. His absence just hasn't affected the Chiefs, who've won three games in a row and continued to score in bunches.

The league's most loaded offense will welcome Watkins when he's ready.