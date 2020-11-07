Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Around the NFL

Sammy Watkins will miss another game.

The Chiefs announced they have ruled out the wide receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Watkins had initially been listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice all week. Instead he's out for the fourth consecutive week.

Watkins had gotten off to a strong start before the injury, leading the team in receiving in wins over the Texans and Ravens. His absence just hasn't affected the Chiefs, who've won three games in a row and continued to score in bunches.

The league's most loaded offense will welcome Watkins when he's ready.

Here are other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Saturday:

  • The Baltimore Ravens activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebacker ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, safety ﻿DeShon Elliott﻿, linebacker ﻿L.J. Fort﻿, linebacker Malik Harrison, linebacker ﻿Patrick Queen﻿ and cornerback ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿, who was restored to the practice squad. The six were placed on the reserve list earlier this week as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿﻿'s positive COVID-19 test. While Fort was added to the injury report and ruled out with a finger injury, the others are eligible to play Sunday against the Colts.
  • Green Bay Packers running back ﻿Dexter Williams﻿ will miss at least three weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was banged up in Green Bay's win over the 49ers on Thursday, just hours after being elevated from the practice squad. He's a candidate for injured reserve, Rapoport added.
  • The Indianapolis Colts elevated wide receivers ﻿Daurice Fountain﻿ and DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens. They also activated linebacker Matthew Adams from injured reserve, placed wide receiver ﻿Ashton Dulin﻿ on IR, signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from it.

