Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney might need surgery for meniscus injury

Published: Nov 07, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

All options are on the table for ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿.

The Titans pass rusher is dealing with a meniscus injury that could require surgery, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported per sources informed of the issue. Clowney is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, though Garafolo added that he's unlikely to play after not practicing all week.

His status for next Thursday's game versus the Colts is also in question, per Garafolo.

Clowney has been trying to play through the knee injury but might be hitting a crossroads midway through the season. He's yet to record his first sack and going under the knife has been discussed. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that a meniscus trim would sideline the three-time Pro Bowler for a few weeks, while the full repair would abruptly end his 2020 season.

It hasn't been one he or Tennessee expected upon agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal just days before the season opener. This lingering ailment helps explain why.

