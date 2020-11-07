Cowboys planning to start QB Garrett Gilbert vs. Steelers

The Cowboys' quarterback depth chart is taking shape.

Dallas plans to start Garrett Gilbert on Sunday at home against the Steelers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It would be start No. 1 for the seventh-year journeyman. His last month alone has been an adventure.

Gilbert was on the Browns' practice squad when he was surprisingly signed by the Cowboys in the aftermath of Dak Prescott﻿'s injury. Gilbert was brought in to be QB3 behind Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci﻿. After Dalton also went down and DiNucci struggled, Gilbert took the majority of reps in practice this week ahead of Cooper Rush﻿, who's backed up Prescott since 2017.