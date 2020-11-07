Around the NFL

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

Published: Nov 07, 2020 at 04:49 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A week after watching his new team from the stands, Dez Bryant will join the Ravens on the field Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Baltimore elevated the veteran receiver from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant, 32, will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.

Bryant, who signed with the Ravens practice squad on Oct. 27, was a high-profile spectator last Sunday when he attended the team's hotly-contested matchup against the rival Steelers. After watching the Ravens fall at home, Bryant will now have a chance to aid them in a road win.

Should that opportunity come to fruition, it would mark the first time Bryant has played in a game since 2017, his last season with the Cowboys. The former 2010 first-round pick amassed 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons in Dallas.

After becoming a free agent in April 2018, Bryant attempted a comeback that November with the Saints. Unfortunately, that bid was cut short when he tore his Achilles two days after signing with the team nine weeks into the season.

The last two years have seen Bryant rehab and work tirelessly in hopes of playing again one day. His long-anticipated return could very well take place in less than 24 hours, a possibility the man himself voiced his delight in.

