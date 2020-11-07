Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

A week after watching his new team from the stands, Dez Bryant will join the Ravens on the field Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Baltimore elevated the veteran receiver from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant, 32, will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.

Bryant, who signed with the Ravens practice squad on Oct. 27, was a high-profile spectator last Sunday when he attended the team's hotly-contested matchup against the rival Steelers. After watching the Ravens fall at home, Bryant will now have a chance to aid them in a road win.

Should that opportunity come to fruition, it would mark the first time Bryant has played in a game since 2017, his last season with the Cowboys. The former 2010 first-round pick amassed 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons in Dallas.

After becoming a free agent in April 2018, Bryant attempted a comeback that November with the Saints. Unfortunately, that bid was cut short when he tore his Achilles two days after signing with the team nine weeks into the season.