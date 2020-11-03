Around the NFL

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 05:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.

The Ravens added linebackers ﻿Matt Judon﻿, ﻿Tyus Bowser﻿, ﻿Patrick Queen﻿, ﻿L.J. Fort﻿ and Malik Harrison to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the team's transactions page. Defensive backs ﻿Terrell Bonds﻿ and ﻿DeShon Elliott﻿ were also added to the list.

When combined with Humphrey, the total of affected players comes to eight. The seven listed above will be isolated for five days and will have to pass COVID-19 tests before they're eligible to play in Baltimore's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Humphrey played in Baltimore's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh after taking a pre-game COVID-19 test, with the results coming back positive on Monday. The NFL and NFLPA released updated and enhanced protocols Tuesday in response to the positive tests from Humphrey and Packers running back ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿, stressing the importance of wearing masks or approved facial coverings when not actively participating in the game in order to lower high-risk close contacts and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Content

news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown off the reserve/suspended list and to the active roster on Tuesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
news

NFL memo asks players to wear masks on sidelines, in locker room as part of enhanced protocol

As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the NFL has enhanced part of their protocol requiring players to be masked on the sidelines and in the locker room.
news

Cowboys placing QB Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list; Cooper Rush could start vs. Steelers

﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s season went from bad to worse without setting foot on the field this week. The Cowboys QB will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Ian Rapoport reports that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  
news

Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play Thursday night after being designated as high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill Belichick not making excuses for Patriots' struggles: 'We sold out and won three Super Bowls'

The Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000, sitting at 2-5 in third place in the AFC East, after four straight losses. How did Bill Belichick and New England get here?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL