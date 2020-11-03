Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.

When combined with Humphrey, the total of affected players comes to eight. The seven listed above will be isolated for five days and will have to pass COVID-19 tests before they're eligible to play in Baltimore's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.