Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following Marlon Humphrey's positive COVID-19 test.
The Ravens added linebackers Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison to the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the team's transactions page. Defensive backs Terrell Bonds and DeShon Elliott were also added to the list.
When combined with Humphrey, the total of affected players comes to eight. The seven listed above will be isolated for five days and will have to pass COVID-19 tests before they're eligible to play in Baltimore's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Humphrey played in Baltimore's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh after taking a pre-game COVID-19 test, with the results coming back positive on Monday. The NFL and NFLPA released updated and enhanced protocols Tuesday in response to the positive tests from Humphrey and Packers running back A.J. Dillon, stressing the importance of wearing masks or approved facial coverings when not actively participating in the game in order to lower high-risk close contacts and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.