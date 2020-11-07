Panthers activate RB Christian McCaffrey to 53-man roster

Christian McCaffrey is back.

As expected, the Panthers activated their All-Pro running back Saturday. After missing six games with a high-ankle sprain, McCaffrey will make his long-awaited return Sunday against the Chiefs.

Carolina also activated defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos﻿, who missed four games himself with a high-ankle sprain. The timing of their returns couldn't be better as the Panthers take on one of the NFL's best teams while trying to stop a three-game slide.

Expect CMC to immediately be the focal point of the offense. Mike Davis has filled in admirably, rushing for 350 yards and catching 38 passes. But the absence of their best player has kept the Panthers' attack in neutral, topping 24 points just once since McCaffrey went down. After losing three games in a row by a single possession, he might be the difference between winning and losing moving forward.