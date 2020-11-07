Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful to play Monday vs. Patriots

Sam Darnold is down again, and he might soon be out.

The Jets quarterback didn't practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night against the Patriots. The third-year signal-caller reaggravated the AC joint in his throwing shoulder last week, causing him to sit out practice Thursday and participate in a limited capacity Friday. Now he's expected to miss a third game this season.

Darnold first injured his arm in a Week 4 loss to the Broncos. He sat out the ensuing two games, while New York managed to score just 10 points combined. Thus, another absence would be a notable blow, even for the league's only winless team.