Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended.

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford will play on Sunday against the Vikings as long as his last test comes back negative Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared on Instagram that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, and that he was isolating while the rest of the family tested negative. Stafford's first trip to the list began and ended in early August after it was determined he received a false-positive test result.

After previously declining to comment on whether or not Stafford would play Sunday, Matt Patricia is now looking at the encouraging possibility that his QB will be available in Week 9 as Detroit looks to improve their record against a division rival.