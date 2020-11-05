Around the NFL

Lions coach Matt Patricia won't comment on whether Matthew Stafford has chance to play vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 05, 2020 at 12:51 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions are noncommittal on whether they're planning for quarterback Matthew Stafford to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions coach Matt Patricia told reporters Thursday that he couldn't comment on whether Stafford has a chance to play Sunday, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, said on Instagram that Stafford came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, which caused him to land on the reserve list. Per Kelly Stafford, the QB is isolating, and the entire family has all been testing negative.

Patricia noted that "no one in the building was impacted by moving Matthew to the COVID list."

The Lions previously placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stafford's close contact that landed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list reportedly happened Monday, which, if tests remain negative, could put him in line to start Sunday. If he's not cleared, veteran backup Chase Daniel would make the sixth start of his career.

