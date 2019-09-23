Saints' resilience, Steelers' struggles among trends defining '19

7) Vic Fangio hasn't maximized Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in Denver. The disappearance of the Broncos' pass rush in their first year with defensive maestro Vic Fangio at head coach is one of the most mystifying elements of the season. So far in 2019, Denver has a total of three quarterback hits, no sacks and no turnovers. Meanwhile, Von Miller and Bradley Chubb's former backup, Shaquil Barrett, has eight sacks on his own in Tampa under coordinator Todd Bowles. Miller may be the best run-defending outside linebacker in football, but that's not why he's going to the Hall of Fame someday. The excuse through two games centered around opposing quarterbacks getting rid of the ball quickly. That wasn't the case against Green Bay in Week 3's loss to the Packers. Perhaps the Broncos coach is better when he calls plays from the booth. Maybe there's a good reason so few head coaches have called defensive plays in recent years. It may be too hard to do it all.