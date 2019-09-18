Drew Brees won't be placed on IR following surgery

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery on his throwing hand Wednesday.

Coach Sean Payton said that Brees will avoid going on injured reserve for now, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, and the team will evaluate on a week-to-week basis.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported, the initial timeframe on Brees' recovery is around six to eight weeks, but the Saints will have a better idea how long the quarterback will be out after surgery.

Keeping Brees off IR allows him to potentially return before the mandatory eight weeks required by injured reserve.

Brees injured his hand on the second drive in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after getting hit by Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Brees missed the rest of the tilt and couldn't grip a ball on the sideline.

Teddy Bridgewater took over for Brees Sunday. After a lackluster performance from Bridgewater with no prep-work, the Saints need more out of the QB if they're to keep afloat sans Brees. Do-it-all quarterback/receiver/runner/return man Taysom Hill is an option Payton could turn to if he believes the man he's previously compared to Steve Young is the best choice under center.

Payton added that he plans to go with two QBs but won't make an "announcement" on who the starter is until game time.

Payton played coy when asked if he needed to curtail Hill's usage at other positions now that he's the No. 2 QB.

"You're assuming he's the No. 2," Payton replied, via Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune.

Perhaps Payton is playing mind-games with the Seahawks and he plans to stick with Bridgewater. Perhaps he'll decide to give Hill a shot as the starter. Perhaps he'll run a two-QB game plan. Regardless, the offensive genius embarks on the first stretch of his head coaching career without Brees for an elongated timeframe.