Russell Wilson's insane pass to Doug Baldwin: play of the year?

We saw some vintage Seahawks ridiculousness during last night's TNF. On a 2nd-and-21, Russell Wilson escaped no less than three Cardinals defenders, spinning and pump-faking deep into his own backfield, then found enough room to throw a strike to Doug Baldwin, who nearly took it to the house for a 54-yard gain. The craziest part is that Doug Baldwin wasn't running a route on that play -- he was run-blocking.